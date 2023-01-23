Ardmore Shipping to Host 2023 Investor Day in New York

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 23, 2023

Company to provide a comprehensive update on product and chemical tanker markets, the impacts of evolving sanctions and regulatory regimes that are reshaping global energy flows, and Ardmore's strategy for maximizing value

February 14, 2023 event will also include the Company's presentation of Q4 2022 financial results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) ("Ardmore" or the "Company") today announced that it will host its 2023 Investor Day on Tuesday, February 14 at 12:00 P.M. Eastern Time in New York City.

At the event, entitled "Product and Chemical Tankers in a Re-Ordered Global Energy Market," the extended Ardmore management team will provide the investment community with a comprehensive update on product and chemical tanker markets, the impacts of evolving sanctions and regulatory regimes that are reshaping global energy supply flows – including the EU ban on imports of Russian refined products set to come into effect from February 5, 2023 – and Ardmore's strategy for maximizing value in both the immediate term and years ahead.

Institutional investors interested in attending the event should contact The IGB Group at [email protected].

A live webcast of the presentation and slides will be available to the public on the Investor Relations section of Ardmore's website at www.ardmoreshipping.com. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website.

About Ardmore Shipping Corporation:

Ardmore owns and operates a fleet of MR product and chemical tankers ranging from 25,000 to 50,000 deadweight tonnes. Ardmore provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with its modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size tankers.

Ardmore's core strategy is to continue to develop a modern, high-quality fleet of product and chemical tankers, build key long-term commercial relationships and maintain its cost advantage in assets, operations and overhead, while creating synergies and economies of scale as the Company grows. Ardmore provides its services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters, and enjoys close working relationships with key commercial and technical management partners.

Investor Relations Enquiries:
Mr. Leon Berman
The IGB Group
45 Broadway, Suite 1150
New York, NY 10006
Tel: 212-477-8438
Fax: 212-477-8636
Email: [email protected]

Or

Mr. Bryan Degnan
The IGB Group
Tel: 646-673-9701
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY93980&sd=2023-01-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardmore-shipping-to-host-2023-investor-day-in-new-york-301728439.html

SOURCE Ardmore Shipping Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY93980&Transmission_Id=202301231615PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY93980&DateId=20230123
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.