SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 23, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc. (Instructure) (NYSE: INST), the makers of the Canvas Learning Management System, today announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 on Monday, February 13, 2023 after market close.

Instructure will host a conference call and webcast at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Monday, February 13, 2023 to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 330-2384 from the United States and Canada or (240) 789-2701 internationally with conference ID 1348899. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Instructure's website at ir.instructure.com.

Following the completion of the call through 9:59 p.m. Mountain Time (or 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time) on February 20, 2023, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (800) 770-2030 from the United States and Canada or (647) 362-9199 internationally with conference ID 1348899.

About Instructure

Instructure (NYSE: INST) is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching, and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Platform supports tens of millions of educators and learners around the world. Learn more at www.instructure.com.

Contact

Brian Watkins
Corporate Communications
Instructure
(801) 610-9722
[email protected]

April Scee
Managing Director
ICR, Inc.
(917) 497-8992
[email protected]

