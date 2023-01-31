American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) announced today that the press announcement of its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results is scheduled to be released to the news services at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 23, 2023. In addition, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on February 23, 2023 to discuss its results.

Conference call details are as follows:

Call Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023 Call Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Call Dial in: (877) 692-8955 U.S./Canada (234) 720-6979 International Access Code: 6358007 Online Info: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.americantower.com%2Finvestor-relations%2Fwebcasts%2F Live simulcast (listen only) available during the call. Replay available shortly after the conclusion of the call. An audio replay of the conference call will be available as follows: Replay Dates: February 23, 2023 11:30 a.m. ET – March 9, 2023 11:59 p.m. ET Replay Dial in: (866) 207-1041 U.S./Canada (402) 970-0847 International Access Code: 5156614

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 223,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

