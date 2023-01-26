The Real Brokerage Inc. ("Real" or the "Company") (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tamir Poleg will be presenting at the virtual Q1 2023 Investor Summit on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EST.

Real's remarks will be broadcast live and can be accessed by interested parties at the link below, and in the “Investors” section of www.onereal.com.

Date: Thursday, January 26, 2023

Time: 9:00am ET

Webcast link: https%3A%2F%2Fus06web.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_zxG7eh48QsOHvLbDlzEqBA

About Real

The Real Brokerage Inc. is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. We provide a digital brokerage platform for agents, while working to build a better end-to-end home buying experience for consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 45 states, D.C., and three Canadian provinces with over 8,000 agents. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.

