Pyxus International Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 23, 2023

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX) ("Pyxus" or the "Company"), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced the resignation of Patrick B. Fallon, Managing Principal of Monarch Alternative Capital LP, from its Board of Directors and the appointment of two new members of the Board, John S. Alphin and Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. effective January 18, 2023. The changes to the Board result in an increase in the total number of directors from six to seven individuals.

Pyxus_Logo.jpg

"On behalf of the Company's Board of Directors, I thank Mr. Fallon for his guidance in redefining the Company's strategy, helping position the business for growth and long-term success," said Pyxus President and CEO Pieter Sikkel. "I am pleased to welcome Mr. Alphin and Mr. Bartels to Pyxus' Board of Directors and look forward to their strategic direction as we work to accelerate business growth, increase stakeholder value and together grow a better world."

Alphin has 24 years of tobacco industry experience, including serving as a Corporate Director and Head of Global Leaf Sourcing for British American Tobacco. His areas of expertise include strategy and business development, generation of sales and operational efficiencies, navigation of complex, global supply chains, and implementation of robust sustainability and corporate governance programs. Alphin will serve as a member of the Environmental, Social, Governance and Nominating Committee of Pyxus' Board of Directors.

Bartels brings more than 20 years of experience in the financial sector and currently serves as a Managing Member of Redan Advisors LLC. He previously held positions with Monarch Alternative Capital LP, Investco Ltd. and PwC. Additionally, Bartels has served as a director on numerous public and private boards and has experience in corporate governance, finance, capital markets, and mergers and acquisitions. Bartels will serve as a member of the Audit Committee and Chair of the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors.

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with 150 years of experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable, and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

favicon.png?sn=CL94386&sd=2023-01-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pyxus-international-announces-changes-to-board-of-directors-301728573.html

SOURCE Pyxus International, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL94386&Transmission_Id=202301231650PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL94386&DateId=20230123
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.