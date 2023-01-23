Lumentum to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on February 9, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that it will release its fiscal second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, February 9, 2023, before the market opens.

Lumentum will hold a conference call the same day at 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available in the Investors section of the Lumentum website at http://investor.lumentum.com.

To participate via telephone:
US: (844) 200-6205
International: (929) 526-1599
Access Code: 440258

The Company recommends participants dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start to minimize potential delays in joining the call.

Lumentum also encourages those who plan to dial into the conference call to pre-register: pre-registration link. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique dial-in number and PIN via email to gain immediate access to the call.

To listen to a replay via telephone:
Dial-In: (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194
Access Code: 369158
Start Date: February 9, 2023, 8:30 a.m. PT
End Date: February 16, 2023, 9 p.m. PT

The earnings press release will be posted at http://investor.lumentum.com under the "Financial News Releases" section. Additional materials supporting the conference call and earnings release will be posted under the "Events and Presentations" section.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com and follow Lumentum on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Category: Financial

Contact


Investors:

Kathy Ta, 408-750-3853; [email protected]

Media:

Christina Itzkowitz, 781-929-0565; [email protected]

