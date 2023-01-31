Alphabet ( GOOGL, Financial) finished down 38.67% for the year. While this was not out of line with some of the other big tech communication services stocks, it still was a significant drag on Fund performance. Fundamental operations at Alphabet slowed somewhat throughout the year, but the bigger headwind appeared to be a reset in the valuations investors were willing to pay for “growthier” stocks. Alphabet started the year at a 20% premium to what was being paid for earnings of the average company in the S&P 500 and ended very close to market multiple.

From the Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) Growth Fund's fourth-quarter 2022 commentary.