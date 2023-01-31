Toro (TTC) and UnitedHealth Group ( UNH, Financial) were two of the largest positive contributors to relative performance for the year. Both Minnesota-based companies were up on an absolute basis, with Toro up 14.87% for the year and UnitedHealth up 6.95%. Toro stock continued its long-term outperformance in 2022 as the company’s investment in new technologies continues to payoff. The company is seeing good opportunities in both its DitchWitch acquisition, which will benefit from increased infrastructure spending, as well as its internal investment in battery powered tools and equipment.

UnitedHealth performed well as the company’s market-leading position in managed care and healthcare technology have provided the scale to outmaneuver smaller competitors. At the same time, its recent investments in OptumHealth, its own health services offering, have paid off handsomely in terms of both revenue growth and profitability.

Both Toro and UnitedHealth remain core holdings at Mairs & Power, but the Fund has trimmed both stocks in 2022 on their positive performance and resultant extended valuations.

From the Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) Growth Fund's fourth-quarter 2022 commentary.