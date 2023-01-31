Crane Holdings, Co., a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products, today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share for the first quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable on March 8, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 28, 2023.

About Crane Holdings, Co.

Crane Holdings, Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane provides products and solutions to customers across end markets including aerospace, defense, chemical and petrochemical, water and wastewater, payment automation, and banknote security and production, as well as for a wide range of general industrial and consumer applications. The Company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials. Crane has approximately 11,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. Crane is traded on the New York Stock Exchange ( NYSE:CR, Financial). For more information, visit www.craneco.com.

