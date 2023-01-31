ROANOKE, Va., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. ( RGCO) announced the election of Directors at its shareholders meeting held on January 23, 2023. Shareholders elected Nancy Howell Agee, Jacqueline L. Archer, Robert B. Johnston and J. Allen Layman for three-year terms. Shareholders also ratified the appointment of Brown Edwards & Company, L.L.P. as auditors for fiscal 2023.



At a meeting of the Board of Directors, following the annual shareholders meeting, John B. Williamson, III was elected Chairman of the Board and Paul W. Nester was elected President and CEO of RGC Resources, Inc. The following RGC Resources senior officers were also elected: Jason A. Field, Vice President, CFO and Treasurer, Lawrence T. Oliver, Senior Vice President, Regulatory and External Affairs and Secretary, and C. Brooke Miles, Vice President, Human Resources. In addition, Roanoke Gas Company, the largest subsidiary of RGC Resources, elected the following senior officers: Paul W. Nester, President and CEO, Jason A. Field, Vice President, CFO and Treasurer, Lawrence T. Oliver, Senior Vice President, Regulatory and External Affairs and Secretary, Carl J. Shockley, Jr., Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and C. Brooke Miles, Vice President, Human Resources.



RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to approximately 62,900 customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries including Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.



From time to time, the Company may publish forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Contact:

Paul W. Nester

President and CEO

Telephone: 540-777-3837