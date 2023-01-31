Martin Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) announced it has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.005 per unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The distribution is payable on February 14, 2023 to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2023. The ex-dividend date for the cash distribution is February 6, 2023.

Qualified Notice to Nominees

Partnership:

Martin Midstream Partners L.P.

Unit Class:

Common

CUSIP #:

573331105

RE:

Qualified Notice Pursuant to U.S. Treasury Regulation §1.1446-4

Record Date:

February 7, 2023

Payable Date:

February 14, 2023

Per Unit Amount:

$0.005

Section I: This announcement is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of the Partnership's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

Section II: The entire amount of the distribution realized per U.S. Treasury Regulation 1.1446(f)-4(c)(2)(iii) is in excess of cumulative net taxable income.

About Martin Midstream Partners

MMLP, headquartered in Kilgore, Texas, is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. MMLP’s primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) natural gas liquids marketing, distribution, and transportation services. To learn more, visit www.MMLP.com. Follow Martin Midstream Partners L.P. on LinkedIn and Facebook.

