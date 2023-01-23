SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds LPTX, CNCE, ALBO, and CINC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX), in connection with the proposed purchase of Flame Biosciences, Inc. ("Flame"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, LPTX will issue approximately 19,794,373 shares of its common stock and approximately 136,833 shares of a newly designated Series X non-voting convertible preferred stock to Flame shareholders. If you own : LPTX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/lptx

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE), in connection with the proposed acquisition of CNCE by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited together with its subsidiaries and/or associated companies, "Sun Pharma", via tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CNCE shareholders will receive $8.00 in cash for each share of CNCE common stock owned, plus one non-tradeable contingent value right ("CVR") per share. If you own CNCE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cnce

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO), in connection with the proposed acquisition of ALBO by Ipsen S.A. via tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ALBO shareholders will receive $42.00 in cash for each share of ALBO common stock owned, plus one contingent value right ("CVR") per share. If you own ALBO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/albo

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC), in connection with the proposed acquisition of CINC by AstraZeneca PLC via tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CINC shareholders will receive $26.00 in cash for each share of CINC common stock owned, plus a non-tradable contingent value right ("CVR") of $10.00. If you own CINC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cinc

SOURCE Weiss Law

