State and Federal Regulators Lift Sanctions at InnovAge's Colorado PACE Centers

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DENVER, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (the “Company” or “InnovAge”) ( INNV), a market leading healthcare provider and payer for high-cost, dual-eligible seniors, announced today the release of enrollment sanctions for its six Colorado centers by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Colorado Department of Healthcare Policy and Finance (HCPF).

The release of both sanctions permits InnovAge to resume normal enrollment of eligible Colorado seniors into its Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) at its centers in Aurora, Denver, Lakewood, Northern Colorado, Pueblo, and Thornton. CMS and HCPF will require InnovAge to conduct post-sanction corrective action and monitoring activities to address any issues identified during the validation audits.

The enrollment sanction release in Colorado follows CMS’ November release from sanction of InnovAge’s PACE center in Sacramento, California. The company continues to await action from the California Department of Health Care Services.

“We are extremely honored and excited to resume enrollment of eligible Colorado seniors into the PACE program,” said CEO Patrick Blair. “What’s more, I couldn’t be more grateful to our InnovAge associates, who have tirelessly focused on improving the level of care and services to our valued participants. Without their dedication to the mission – and heroic efforts – we would not be in this position.”

Blair concluded, “I would also like to extend my sincerest gratitude to our Colorado and federal regulatory agencies for their partnership and the trust they place in InnovAge to care for thousands of frail seniors. At InnovAge I speak for all our associates when I say that we are at the beginning of an ongoing journey of improvement and operational excellence. We will continue to focus on these elements as we fulfill our long-term mission of expanding access to community-based care for more seniors.”

About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). With a mission of enabling older adults to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible, InnovAge’s patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care its participants receive while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its PACE healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers, and government payors — “win.” As of September 30, 2022, InnovAge served approximately 6,540 participants across 18 centers in five states. https://www.innovage.com/.

Investor Contact:

Ryan Kubota
[email protected]

Media Contact:

Sarah Rasmussen, APR
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and other words and terms of similar meaning that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements include, statements regarding our expectations with respect to the Company’s ability to enroll participants and the Company’s prospects following release of sanctions by CMS and HCPF in the State of Colorado and CMS in the state of California; developments regarding the Company’s current audits, including actions taken by the Department of Health Care Services of the State of California (DHCS); relationships and discussions with regulatory agencies; and our expectations with respect to correcting deficiencies raised in audits and other processes. Forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include: (i) the risk that the DHCS will not release the Company’s Sacramento centers from enrollment sanctions for Medicaid participants in the near term or at all; (ii) the results of periodic inspections, reviews, audits, investigations under the federal and state government programs; (iii) our ability to sufficiently cure any deficiencies identified by the respective federal and state government programs; (iv) our inability to enroll or attract new participants and grow our revenue even if sanctions by federal and state agencies have been lifted; and (v) the concentration of our presence in Colorado. For a detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, in each case, as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by the Company is based on information currently available to us. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

ti?nf=ODczNTAzMiM1MzcwMjc4IzIyMDY4ODQ=
Total-Community-Options-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.