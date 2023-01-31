Vision Energy Corporation Provides Further Update on Market Activity

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Energy Corporation (

VENG, Financial) ("Vision" or the "Company") The Company wishes to confirm that it remains committed to delivering on its business objectives and strategy. There are no material changes in the company or its business and the company has sufficient resources to execute its business plan. As previously stated, the Company continues to be committed to compliance with the OTCQB standards. The Company encourages those interested in the Company to rely solely on information included in press releases issued and distributed by the Company through approved news wire or disclosure and news services, combined with its filings and disclosures made with the SEC, as well as information provided through the OTC Markets and Vision websites.

About Vision Energy

Vision Energy is a forward-looking energy company developing assets and solutions for the commercial, industrial and transportation sectors. Leveraging its proven track-record in site and asset procurement, accelerating development, and permitting processes, plant design, and grid integration to facilitate low-carbon energy production, supply, and distribution. The Company pursues reliable offtake relationships and operating partnerships with energy industry participants and end users seeking carbon abatements across feedstock and fuels. Vision Energy is committed to providing low carbon energy solutions with the highest yield, and where possible, projects are designed to leverage existing gas and power infrastructure to integrate and facilitate import and or distribution of reduced-carbon energy to domestic and global supply chains.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “forecast”, “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and actual results could differ materially. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

