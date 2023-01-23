NOVOSENSE at Automotive World 2023: Enabling xEV with Semiconductor Solutions

TOKYO, Jan. 23, 2023

TOKYO, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVOSENSE Microelectronics (NOVOSENSE, SSE: 688052), a highly robust & reliable analog and mixed signal IC company, today announced that it will showcase technologies and products for automotive electronics solution at Automotive World 2023, one of the world's leading exhibitions for the advanced automotive technologies, on January 25-27 in Tokyo, Japan. During the exhibitor's seminar, NOVOSENSE engineer will give presentation about semiconductor solutions for automotive applications on Jan 27.

Comprehensive Automotive Electronic Solutions Enabled by NOVOSENSE

At this exhibition, NOVOSENSE will present products of isolator, interface, power driver, current sensor, pressure sensor etc., which can be applied in such applications as OBC/ DCDC, PDU, thermal management, battery management system (BMS), inverter/powertrain, automotive lighting, body/vehicle (domain) control and other automotive electronic solutions for electrified vehicle (xEV).

NOVOSENSE_Automotive_World_2023_Enabling_xEV_Semiconductor_Solutions.jpg

High-performance, Robust, Reliable Products and Service Provided by NOVOSENSE

Since 2016, NOVOSENSE has started to develop automotive-qualified products. With mature chip-development capabilities, abundant experience in mass production and quality assurance, NOVOSENSE is committed to providing high-performance, robust, reliable products and service for automotive OEM and Tier1 manufacturers. NOVOSENSE's automotive-qualified products have been successfully adopted by the global mainstream automotive supply chain and put into mass production.

Based on ten years' solid IC design & mass production experience, NOVOSENSE can offer more than 1,400 IC products for sale. The accumulative shipment has reached more than 4 billion pcs, widely used in automotive, industrial control, information & communication as well as consumer electronics etc.

With the mission of "Sense and Drive the Future, Build a Green, Smart and Connected World with Semiconductors", NOVOSENSE has built partnership with thousands customers worldwide, including many global automotive OEM and Tier1 manufacturers.

NOVOSENSE at Automotive World 2023

See how NOVOSENSE enables xEV with semiconductors at Automotive World 2023, 3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan 135-0063 (Booth NO. 42-42, NOVOSENSE with Ryoden).

For more product information and latest updates of NOVOSENSE, please visit its official website at www.novosns.com/en or email to: [email protected].

