NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / GivBux, Inc. (OTC PINK:GBUX) announced a corporate update of the company's mission and activities, including the most extensive overview to date of its revolutionary GivBux Super App and its growing community of Givers, National Brands and Charities.

GivBux President Robert (Bob) Thompson, who assumed his leadership role in 2020, was effusive with his comments as he described the evolution and current status of the company, stating that "GivBux has experienced a whirlwind of activity since its inception, and especially over the past twelve months, and we believe we are uniquely positioned to make a major contribution to society by overlapping the worlds of commerce and philanthropy. In fact, we are already well on our way toward that goal. We have also groomed an excellent leadership team that will lead GivBux into the future, which we will be introducing soon, and I am personally looking forward to stepping down from my day-to-day activities of President while remaining an enthusiastically active member of the company's Board of Directors".

GivBux has diligently been working on the company fundamentals while preparing for an aggressive launch in 2023. We have focused on building our strategic partnerships, developing cutting edge technology and securing financing for future endeavors. We will be announcing the latest happenings in coming news releases and feel we are positioned in the market for rapid growth and market share in the payment gateway Super App arena.

GivBux "Givers" can now receive discounts and automatically contribute to their favorite charities at no personal cost by simply shopping at any of 100+ nationally recognized GivBux Participating Merchants in 250,000+ locations across the US, including Amazon, IHOP, Dominos Pizza, Sephora, Nordstroms, Old Navy, Hotels.com, Morton's Steakhouse and many more. GivBux will continue to add national brands to its portfolio and is also adding regional and local merchants to its community as well. GivBux's ultimate goal is to build the largest community of "Givers" worldwide.

The GivBux Super App is available for free download for Android users at Google Play Store and for iPhone users at Apple App Store.

For additional information and updates please visit https://givbux.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition subject to risks and uncertainties.

Contact:

[email protected]

844-GIVBUXX

844-448-2899

http://givbux.com

SOURCE: GivBux, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/736414/GivBux-President-Robert-Thompson-Releases-Updated-Company-Mission-and-Focus



