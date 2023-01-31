ARUNDEL QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / China Dasheng Biotechnology Co. (OTC PINK:CDBT) to be renamed Cycclone Magnetic Engine Developments, Inc., has leased 2 industrial properties in Bangalow, New South Wales, Australia, and established component development operations. Bangalow was chosen due to several of our experienced skilled staff living in the area.

Work has now commenced on a range of new components for the latest engine, the Cycclone Y9MX to be showcased in the coming months. The Bangalow facilities allow for the components to be hand made and then passed to our CNC production facility in Molendinar, Queensland for short run production.

The Cycclone Y9MX slated for immediate build is a Y opposing piston, divaricate cylinder, staggered crank with adjustable stroke connecting rods. The Cycclone Y9MX.

The Cycclone Y9MX is being fitted with 18 permanent magnets with a pull strength of 1000kg (1 ton) each in a 9-cylinder block configuration. One of the key changes with this engine is the inclusion of utilizing surface area response in direct correlation to magnetic air gaps. Our research to date has given us data of areas that can bring novel invention capture capabilities.

The Cycclone Y9MX is being constructed with materials identified over the past range of engines. Materials include silicon nitrate bearings, brass flanks, developed synthetic and semi synthetic polymers, aerospace aluminum and stainless steel amongst other products.

This latest move also triggers the long-awaited filing of patents. It has been untenable to file patents in the past for several reasons, however the path forward dictates the need to capture the novel inventions around work to date in Cycclone Magnetic Engines in unproven technologies. Two patent attorney firms have been briefed and will be formally engaged by months end.

Work is ongoing to close the merger, which is a merger with a custodian rescue company, and this ongoing work includes preparing CDBT for return to a full reporting audited filer. Suitable advisors and professional engagements are being assessed and formal engagements are being enacted during the transition.

/S/ Micheal Nugent

CEO of CDBT

CDBT. Cycclone Magnetic Engine Developments, Inc.

On September 30, 2022, CDBT and Cycclone Magnetic Engine Developments Limited entered into an Operating Agreement for The Amended Share Exchange Agreement giving effective control of Cycclone Magnetic Engine Developments Limited and the wholly owned subsidiaries.

Cycclone Magnetic Engine Developments Limited is engaged in the development and commercialization of new geometric configuration low carbon emission engines and other clean technology solutions with a view to create technologies that improve efficiency and reduce levels of greenhouse emissions. Cycclone has shareholding, assets and interests in transport operations in Australia. Cycclone Magnetic Engine Developments Limited operations are based in Australia.

Micheal Nugent

[email protected]

www.cdbtcycclone.com

+61438158688

