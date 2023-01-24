Baskin Financial Services Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 55 stocks valued at a total of $864.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.56%), TFII(5.67%), and MSFT(5.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:AMT by 77,690 shares. The trade had a 1.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $208.14.

On 01/24/2023, American Tower Corp traded for a price of $215.67 per share and a market cap of $100.42Bil. The stock has returned -9.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Tower Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-book ratio of 15.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.37 and a price-sales ratio of 9.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought 152,213 shares of NYSE:QSR for a total holding of 164,241. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.45.

On 01/24/2023, Restaurant Brands International Inc traded for a price of $66.89 per share and a market cap of $20.34Bil. The stock has returned 24.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Restaurant Brands International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-book ratio of 8.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 216.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.81 and a price-sales ratio of 4.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 252,739 shares in NYSE:BAM, giving the stock a 0.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.09 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd traded for a price of $32.4 per share and a market cap of $13.36Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.60 and a price-sales ratio of 15.60.

During the quarter, Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought 106,676 shares of NYSE:CNQ for a total holding of 437,794. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.15.

On 01/24/2023, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd traded for a price of $61.08 per share and a market cap of $67.17Bil. The stock has returned 27.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-book ratio of 2.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.38 and a price-sales ratio of 1.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:TFII by 10,860 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.81999999999999.

On 01/24/2023, TFI International Inc traded for a price of $109.18 per share and a market cap of $9.46Bil. The stock has returned 14.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TFI International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-book ratio of 4.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.42 and a price-sales ratio of 1.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

