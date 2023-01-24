Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 191 stocks valued at a total of $388.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(9.32%), XOM(7.82%), and AAPL(3.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SDY by 95,745 shares. The trade had a 3.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.78.

On 01/24/2023, SPDR Dividend ETF traded for a price of $127.53 per share and a market cap of $24.00Bil. The stock has returned 4.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a price-book ratio of 2.62.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 32,560 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.14.

On 01/24/2023, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $112.76 per share and a market cap of $464.38Bil. The stock has returned 61.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-book ratio of 2.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 46.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.01 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 8,030 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 94,146. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $384.6.

On 01/24/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $402.37 per share and a market cap of $302.33Bil. The stock has returned -7.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a price-book ratio of 3.82.

During the quarter, Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 39,855 shares of ARCA:IVW for a total holding of 63,248. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.94.

On 01/24/2023, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $60.98 per share and a market cap of $29.12Bil. The stock has returned -16.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a price-book ratio of 6.52.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AVGO by 3,897 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $501.4.

On 01/24/2023, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $581.63 per share and a market cap of $243.06Bil. The stock has returned 12.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-book ratio of 10.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.88 and a price-sales ratio of 7.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

