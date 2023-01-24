BNC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

10260 SW GREENBURD ROAD PORTLAND, OR 97223

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 104 stocks valued at a total of $169.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.28%), MSFT(4.86%), and COWZ(4.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BNC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 17,646-share investment in NAS:ISRG. Previously, the stock had a 2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $243.83 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Intuitive Surgical Inc traded for a price of $255.98 per share and a market cap of $90.46Bil. The stock has returned -5.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 67.54, a price-book ratio of 7.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.32 and a price-sales ratio of 15.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 20,271 shares in NYSE:PWR, giving the stock a 1.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $142 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Quanta Services Inc traded for a price of $149.55 per share and a market cap of $21.37Bil. The stock has returned 52.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Quanta Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.04, a price-book ratio of 4.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.13 and a price-sales ratio of 1.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 7,190 shares in NYSE:LLY, giving the stock a 1.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $354.56 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $342.21 per share and a market cap of $325.16Bil. The stock has returned 42.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 52.09, a price-book ratio of 32.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.36 and a price-sales ratio of 10.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 67,422 shares in NYSE:FCX, giving the stock a 1.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.95 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Freeport-McMoRan Inc traded for a price of $44.95 per share and a market cap of $64.25Bil. The stock has returned 11.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-book ratio of 4.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.83 and a price-sales ratio of 2.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 19,444 shares in NYSE:EOG, giving the stock a 1.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $133 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, EOG Resources Inc traded for a price of $134.18 per share and a market cap of $78.82Bil. The stock has returned 42.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-book ratio of 3.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.88 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.