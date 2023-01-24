Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4840 PEARL EAST CIRCLE, SUITE 300E BOULDER, CO 80301

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1053 stocks valued at a total of $1.22Bil. The top holdings were AGG(8.09%), SPY(5.80%), and VOO(5.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IBTH by 786,295 shares. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.13.

On 01/24/2023, iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $22.641 per share and a market cap of $169.84Mil. The stock has returned -6.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought 919,698 shares of ARCA:IBDW for a total holding of 920,548. The trade had a 1.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.66.

On 01/24/2023, iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $20.72 per share and a market cap of $190.62Mil. The stock has returned -11.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought 323,176 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 1,245,790. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.11.

On 01/24/2023, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $45.55 per share and a market cap of $109.00Bil. The stock has returned -5.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

During the quarter, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought 47,852 shares of ARCA:SDY for a total holding of 77,851. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.78.

On 01/24/2023, SPDR Dividend ETF traded for a price of $127.53 per share and a market cap of $24.00Bil. The stock has returned 4.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a price-book ratio of 2.62.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VXF by 41,902 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.88.

On 01/24/2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF traded for a price of $143.82 per share and a market cap of $14.18Bil. The stock has returned -9.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a price-book ratio of 2.24.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.