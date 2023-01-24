Capital Financial Services, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 79 stocks valued at a total of $72.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.50%), NVEE(6.37%), and BRK.B(5.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Capital Financial Services, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,047-share investment in ARCA:VIG. Previously, the stock had a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $148.3 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $154.68 per share and a market cap of $66.03Bil. The stock has returned -1.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a price-book ratio of 4.35.

Capital Financial Services, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 1,830 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 01/24/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $141.11 per share and a market cap of $2,234.65Bil. The stock has returned -12.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-book ratio of 44.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.94 and a price-sales ratio of 5.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 600 shares in NYSE:LLY, giving the stock a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $354.56 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $342.21 per share and a market cap of $325.16Bil. The stock has returned 42.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 52.09, a price-book ratio of 32.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.36 and a price-sales ratio of 10.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 2,000 shares in NYSE:DUK, giving the stock a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.98999999999999 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Duke Energy Corp traded for a price of $100.99 per share and a market cap of $77.77Bil. The stock has returned 1.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Duke Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-book ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.59 and a price-sales ratio of 2.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Capital Financial Services, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 665 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $296.98.

On 01/24/2023, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $310.42 per share and a market cap of $684.95Bil. The stock has returned 1.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 68.98 and a price-sales ratio of 2.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

