Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (“Goldman Sachs” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GS) on behalf of Goldman Sachs stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Goldman Sachs has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On January 20, 2023, during trading hours, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “U.S. Fed probes Goldman Sachs consumer business.” The article stated that “The U.S. Federal Reserve is probing whether Goldman Sachs Group Inc's consumer business had appropriate safeguards in place as the bank ramped up lending.” Further, the article stated that “The central bank is concerned the Wall Street giant did not have proper monitoring and control systems inside Marcus, its consumer unit, as it grew larger.” The article added that “The probe, which grew out of a standard Fed review of the business in 2021 and intensified into an investigation last year, is also examining instances of customer harm and whether they were properly resolved.”

On this news, Goldman Sachs’s price fell $8.91, or 2.54%, to close at $341.84 on January 20, 2023.

