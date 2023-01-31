Emerson Selected to Automate Largest Ethane Cracker in Middle East

Global software and engineering leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) will provide automation technologies, software and analytics for the Ras Laffan Petrochemical Complex in Qatar as part of a consortium with Viasat Energy Services, a division of global communications company Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT). The $6 billion integrated polymers project, a joint venture between QatarEnergy and Chevron Phillips Chemical, is currently under construction and scheduled to go online in late 2026.

The project is QatarEnergy's largest investment ever in the country’s petrochemical sector. The complex will include an ethane cracker with a capacity of 2.1 million tonnes of ethylene per year, making it the largest ethane cracker in the Middle East and one of the largest in the world, as well as two high-density polyethylene derivative units with a total capacity of 1.7 million tonnes per year.

"We are honored to have been selected as the lead automation contractor for such an important undertaking," said Vidya Ramnath, president of Emerson's Middle East & Africa business. "Emerson has been working with QatarEnergy for several years and we are proud to support the company's long-term vision. Our advanced automation and analytics solutions will play a key role in the safe and efficient operation of this world-class facility."

“Viasat Energy has a long history of supporting world-class energy projects in Qatar,” added Lee Ahlstrom, president of Viasat Energy Services. “We look forward to working with Emerson and our end customers to enable the network infrastructure for one of the largest and most technically advanced petrochemical facilities in the world.”

Emerson will deliver integrated process control and safety systems that leverage advanced predictive technologies to reduce operational complexity and minimize project risk through its DeltaV%26trade%3B+distributed+control+system and Rosemount%26trade%3B+gas+analyzer+solutions. Viasat will design and provide an integrated telecommunications infrastructure for the entire Ras Laffan facility.

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world’s essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

