Amazon Pharmacy Introduces RxPass: Unlimited Prescription Medications for Only $5 a Month, Delivered Free to your Door—Available Exclusively for Prime Members

2 hours ago
Amazon today announced RxPass, a new Prime membership benefit from Amazon Pharmacy that offers patients affordable access to commonly prescribed generic medications that treat more than 80 common health conditions. With RxPass, Prime members can receive all of their eligible medications for one flat, low monthly fee of $5, and have them delivered free of charge. There are no hidden fees and no markups to the $5 per month subscription. RxPass is available starting today in most U.S. states.

“Prime members already get fast, free delivery on prescription medications, and RxPass is one more way to save with Amazon Pharmacy. Any customer who pays more than $10 a month for their eligible medications will see their prescription costs drop by 50% or more, plus they save time by skipping a trip to the pharmacy,” said John Love, vice president of Amazon Pharmacy. “We are excited to offer our customers surprisingly simple, low pricing on the eligible medications they need each month.”

To enroll in RxPass, Prime members can go to Amazon.com or Amazon’s mobile app to create or update their Amazon Pharmacy profile. Once there, customers will be guided through a simple sign-up process that verifies their eligibility and prescription information. If customers have questions during the enrollment process or after a prescription arrives, Amazon pharmacists are on hand 24/7 to coordinate with a customer’s doctor or help with refills.

Amazon Pharmacy offers choice and convenience, whether customers are paying with insurance or not. When not using insurance, Prime members now have two innovative, affordable options to pay for prescription medications. Prime members who typically take two or more medications per month to manage chronic or ongoing health conditions could save significant time and money with the $5 a month RxPass subscription. Alternately, Prime members can save with the Prime prescription savings benefit—available for no additional fee—to get discounts up to 80% off generic and 40% off brand name medications at more than 60,000 participating pharmacies nationwide, including Amazon Pharmacy and the PillPack by Amazon Pharmacy service.

Amazon Pharmacy and PillPack by Amazon Pharmacy also welcome most health insurance plans, and offer low, transparent pricing for customers who use insurance to pay for their prescription medications. In addition, customers may use their HSA or FSA accounts when not paying with RxPass.

To learn more about Amazon Pharmacy or to sign up for RxPass, visit amazon.com%2Frxpass.

Every Day Made Better with Prime

RxPass is the newest benefit available for Prime members. Prime membership offers the best of shopping, savings, and entertainment to make life every day more convenient, budget-friendly, and fun. In the U.S. that includes free, fast delivery on millions of items, unlimited streaming of movies and series like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and live sports like Thursday Night Football with Prime Video, ad-free listening of 100 million songs and millions of podcast episodes with Amazon Music, prescription medications as low as $1 per month and free two-day shipping from Amazon Pharmacy, ultrafast Fresh grocery delivery, in-store savings on select groceries at Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market stores across the U.S., unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, free gaming benefits with Prime Gaming, more than 3,000 books and magazines with Prime Reading, Buy with Prime, which offers Prime shopping benefits like fast, free delivery, a seamless checkout experience, and easy returns on online stores beyond Amazon.com, and exclusive deals and shopping events like Prime Day. Members can now also enjoy a free, one-year Grubhub+ membership trial valued at $9.99 per month, offering unlimited $0 delivery fees on orders over $12. Anyone can join Prime for just $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial at amazon.com%2Fprime.

About Amazon Pharmacy

Amazon Pharmacy is a full-service pharmacy in the Amazon.com store. Customers can use Amazon Pharmacy to purchase medications prescribed by their doctor and have them conveniently delivered to their door, with free two-day delivery for Prime members. At Amazon Pharmacy, we’re making pharmacy better—with upfront pricing, home delivery, and pharmacists available 24/7. We also support PillPack by Amazon Pharmacy, a service for people who manage multiple daily medications. Learn more at amazon.com%2Fpharmacy.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

