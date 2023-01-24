Quebec-Based Print Provider Champions Epson's Reliability and Speed

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023

Sercost Leverages Epson Digital Label Press and Multiple Wide-Format Printing Solutions to Deliver Outstanding Efficiency and Unparalleled Output

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced Sercost, a commercial print provider based in Quebec, has purchased and installed multiple Epson professional printing solutions to support its growing business. After initially purchasing a SureColor® S80600L to replace its previous wide-format printer, Sercost further invested in five additional Epson solutions including a second SureColor S80600L, as well as a SureColor V7000, SureColor F570 Pro, SurePress® L-4533AW, and SureColor T5270. Together these printers help Sercost produce its acclaimed vehicle wraps, wall murals, rigid signage, banners, posters, stickers, labels, promotional products, and more.

"Initially when we needed a new wide-format printer, we were drawn to the Epson SureColor S80600L due to its 10-color bulk ink tank system, its use of Red and Orange ink and its compatibility with the vinyl we were working with," said Marco Côté, president, Sercost. "We were surprised to learn the SureColor S80600L was twice the speed of our original wide-format printer and were so happy with it that within a week of purchasing the first unit, we went back and purchased a second, and derived a plan to switch all of our wide-format printing to Epson."

Since purchasing the SureColor S80600L units, Sercost has continued to rely on Epson for speed, efficiency and unparalleled output. With each new Epson purchased, Sercost has experienced an overall increase in speed and project turnaround time. When discussing the most recent purchase, the SureColor V7000, Côté noted, "there is no comparison to our previous model, where I was only able to output four boards per hour; now with the V7000, I can double that. There's a big difference in print quality too. We can't wait to do more experimenting to see what the printer is capable of."

For its digital label production, Sercost installed the Epson SurePress L-4533AW digital label press. "In January, we purchased a SurePress to bring label printing in-house," shared Côté. "Within a few months of the install, we were able to automate the process and can now output thousands of labels per day. This has opened the opportunity for us to bid on new clients. Currently we are finalizing a large contract with a pharmaceutical company for 80,000 labels per month. This wouldn't have been possible without the SurePress."

"Sercost is an example of how our printing solutions are manufactured to help print shops succeed," said Matt McCausland, group product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America Inc. "When their initial wide-format printer short circuited, we were thrilled they chose Epson to offer a reliable solution, and not only keep their production going, but double their expected output."

Sercost is continuing to expand their in-house productions, with the goal of bringing an Epson direct-to-garment printing on-site. "After the results we've had with all our other Epson printers, it only makes sense to turn to what we know and trust Epson with our DTG printing as well," said Côté.

For more information on Epson's wide-format printing solutions, visit www.epson.com/proimaging. For more information on Epson's SurePress digital label press solutions, visit www.epson.com/surepress.

About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON, SureColor and SurePress are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

