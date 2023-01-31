Enterprises in Germany now see digital transformation as a necessary element of their business plans, and they are increasingly using providers of digital enablement services to enhance their competitive position, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Enablement and ESG Services report for Germany finds enterprises in the country are using digital business providers to help them enhance their work environments, enable remote working, optimize manufacturing and supply chain processes, and support customer retention.

Germany’s accelerated digital evolution has delivered significant business benefits, together with user and CX benefits in many quantifiable areas, the report says.

“The rapid digital evolution among enterprises in Germany in the past two to three years has delivered significant business benefits, including improved employee and customer experiences,” said Dr. Daniel Gerster, ISG partner in DACH. “Many enterprises here are focusing on rolling out early digital transformation initiatives on a commercial level, to realize further benefits.”

In Germany, enterprises expect digital enablement providers to deliver maximum automation with autonomy, providing omnichannel and multiplatform compatibility, the report adds. They want service performance that is assured, regardless of overall utilization rates, and based on automated, predictive and integrated rapid provisioning tools.

Enterprises across Germany are focused on moving forward on their recent digital initiatives and are now seeking demonstrable return on investment, as well as a proven increase in efficiency, improved security and assured business continuity, the report says. Enterprises are also working with digital business providers to increase competitiveness in the market.

The report notes that sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) solutions and services, meanwhile, are in the early stages of adoption at many German enterprises. Due to energy price hikes and power supply uncertainty, many companies in Germany have considered green energy, alternate energy supplies, smart building controls and carbon offsetting and reduction methods. The early stages of the ESG market in Germany may focus on consulting and advisory services, monitoring solutions, and automation as a way to reduce emissions.

“Digital enablement, from roadmap strategies to enablement of digital transformation, are now mainstream in Germany, and enterprises there need to engage with providers to stay competitive,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “It is essential for enterprises to involve the right internal stakeholders in digital business and ESG initiatives, and to find the right service providers that can provide the support required to enable digital transformation.”

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Enablement and ESG Services report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 42 providers across five quadrants: Business Consulting Services, Customer Experience Services, Supply Chain Transformation Services, Sustainability and ESG Services and Digital Reality Services.

The report names Accenture and Infosys as Leaders in all five quadrants and Arvato, Atos, IBM and T-Systems as Leaders in four. Capgemini is named a Leader in three quadrants, and Cognizant, HCLTech, Siemens and Tech Mahindra are named Leaders in two. Axians, CGI, Computacenter, DXC Technology, Publicis Sapient and T-Systems (Detecon) are Leaders in one quadrant.

In addition, HCLTech and Tietoevry are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Arvato and T-Systems.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Enablement and ESG Services report for Germany is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

