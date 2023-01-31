KRISPY KREME® Begins Construction of New Shop at Historic Ponce de Leon Location that will Open this Summer

“We’ll bounce back better than ever” – Shaquille O’Neal, Feb. 10, 2021.

The “bounce” has begun.

Krispy Kreme and its partner Shaquille O’Neal announced today that construction of an all-new shop on the site of its historic Ponce de Leon location in Atlanta is underway, nearly two years after the original shop built nearly six decades ago was destroyed by arson Feb. 10, 2021.

Midtown Atlanta residents and visitors can look forward to the new 4,000-square-foot shop opening this summer.

The Hot Light shop will serve Krispy Kreme’s classicmenu, including hot Original Glazed® doughnuts fresh off the line, as well as limited time offerings for dine-in, pickup and via drive‑thru and for delivery.

The shop also will pay homage to the brand’s history serving the Atlanta community as well as the original shop, including an interior custom mural and plaque, and a refurbishing of the iconic Krispy Kreme heritage sign that dates to the 1960s. The shop’s design allows for an abundance of natural light, a cheery and bright dining room, and an enhanced doughnut theater experience.

“We’ve struck a balance of modernization and honoring the historical significance of our Ponce shop’s location. We think our fans are going to love it,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer. “The community has shown us so much support and patience as we designed the new shop. We can’t wait to be back with our guests, sharing joy and serving delicious, fresh Krispy Kreme doughnuts.”

“We’re bouncing back better than I even imagined,” O’Neal said. “I can’t wait to turn on the Hot Light. It’s gonna light up the whole neighborhood. Get ready, Ponce!”

More information regarding the summer grand opening will be released later this year.

