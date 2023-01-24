WILDBRAIN ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE CALL FOR ITS FISCAL 2023 Q2 RESULTS

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2023

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - WildBrain Ltd. ("WildBrain" or the "Company") (TSX: WILD), a global leader in kids' and family entertainment, will report its Fiscal 2023 Q2 results after market close on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 and hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET, Wednesday, February 8, 2023 to discuss the results.

To listen, please call +1 (800) 406-5356 in North America or +1 (647) 794-4605 internationally, and reference conference ID 2609147. Please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call. Replay will be available after the call on +1 (888) 390-0541 or +1 (416) 764-8677, under passcode 2609147, until February 15, 2023.

The audio and transcript of the call will also be archived on WildBrain's website beginning approximately two days following the event.

About WildBrain

At WildBrain we inspire imaginations to run wild, engaging kids and families everywhere with great content and beloved brands. With approximately 13,000 half-hours of filmed entertainment in our library—one of the world's most extensive—we are home to such treasured franchises as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Caillou, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi. Our integrated, in-house capabilities spanning production, distribution and licensing set us apart as a unique independent player in the industry, managing IP across its entire lifecycle, from concept to content to consumer products.

At our state-of-the-art animation studio in Vancouver, we produce award-winning, fan-favourite series, such as The Snoopy Show; Snoopy in Space; Sonic Prime; Chip and Potato; Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City; Carmen Sandiego; Go, Dog. Go! and many more. Enjoyed in more than 150 countries and on over 500 streaming platforms and telecasters, our content is everywhere kids and families view entertainment. WildBrain Spark, our AVOD network, has garnered over 1 trillion minutes of watch time on YouTube, offering one of the largest selections of kids' content on that platform. Our leading consumer-products and location-based entertainment agency, WildBrain CPLG, represents our owned and partner properties in every major territory worldwide. Our television group owns and operates some of Canada's most-viewed family entertainment channels.

WildBrain is headquartered in Canada with offices worldwide and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD). Visit us at wildbrain.com.

