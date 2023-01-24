Health Net Federal Services Welcomes New Interns from the Department of Defense SkillBridge Program

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 24, 2023

Three Military Transition Interns Start January 2023.

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net Federal Services, LLC, (HNFS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (

NYSE:CNC, Financial), announced that three Military Transition Interns will join the company starting in January 2023 as the result of a partnership with the Department of Defense SkillBridge Program and Hiring our Heroes. HNFS offers 12-week internships for active-duty service members that enable them to gain valuable industry experience during their transition to civilian life and allows HNFS to evaluate these service members for future full-time employment.

Health_Net_Federal_Services_Logo.jpg

The three Military Transition Interns from Cohort 23-1 who start in January 2023 are Air Force Colonel Pedro Burton-Taylor, Army Major Sara Skiles, and Air Force Senior Master Sergeant Roxanne Cristobal.

"We're excited to have these talented individuals join us through our partnership with the DOD," said Susan Pietrykowski, Chief Operating Officer, HNFS, and a retired Air Force Medical Service Corps Officer. "Not only does the SkillBridge program offer service members an opportunity to gain on-the-job experience as they prepare to transition to civilian life, but we also greatly benefit from their military experience and personal understanding of military healthcare which they can share within our company."

For more information on how to become an HNFS Military Transition Intern, please contact [email protected].

About Health Net Federal Services
For more than three decades, Health Net Federal Services (HNFS) has partnered with the Department of Defense to provide health care services to those who serve and their family members. HNFS currently assists nearly 2.9 million beneficiaries in the TRICARE West Region, including active duty and retired service members, National Guard and Reserve, and family members. One of the first companies in the U.S. to develop comprehensive managed care programs for the military and their families, HNFS is advancing the future of health care and improving military readiness by creating better health outcomes, providing better care, and lowering cost.

HNFS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a national leader in publicly-financed health care, including Medicare, Medicaid, and state-sponsored health care programs.

Visit www.hnfs.com for more information.

favicon.png?sn=FL94043&sd=2023-01-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-net-federal-services-welcomes-new-interns-from-the-department-of-defense-skillbridge-program-301728371.html

SOURCE Health Net Federal Services

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL94043&Transmission_Id=202301240659PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL94043&DateId=20230124
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.