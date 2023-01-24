CGI Federal announces Electronic Records Management Solutions for Federal Agencies now available under GSA Special Item Number

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 24, 2023

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As records management becomes an increasingly important priority for federal agencies, CGI Federal, the wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the Electronic Records Management (ERM) solutions Special Item Number (SIN) that equips federal agencies to transition to a digital information management solution that leverages modern user experience while enabling compliance and accessibility. Federal agencies can use this specialized SIN (518210ERM) to procure CGI Federal's services and solutions to support the digitization and modernization of their records. The SIN was awarded to CGI Federal under its Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract with the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

"As federal agencies continue their digital transformations, they will look for solutions to manage the large volume of electronic data in a way that is compliant with policy, accessible, and searchable," stated Kenyon Wells, Senior Vice-President and the lead of the Consulting, Applications, Solutions and Technology practice at CGI Federal. "Through this SIN, CGI Federal can support this transformation by leveraging four decades of federal records management expertise combined with cloud-native records management solutions delivery experience."

CGI Federal offers strong expertise and experience in delivering solutions that meet federal records management mandates and requirements, as agencies work to meet both the Office of Management and Budget and National Archives Records Administration compliance timeframes and goals for recordkeeping transparency, efficiency, and accountability. CGI Federal's ERM capabilities support agencies by guiding the design of an overall ERM approach, from software selection to effective rollout strategies and schedules. CGI Federal ERM services and solutions ease regulatory compliance, ensure strategy alignment and optimize business operations.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is $12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

favicon.png?sn=PH94213&sd=2023-01-24 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-federal-announces-electronic-records-management-solutions-for-federal-agencies-now-available-under-gsa-special-item-number-301728611.html

SOURCE CGI Federal, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH94213&Transmission_Id=202301240700PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH94213&DateId=20230124
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.