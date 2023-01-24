Gaming Innovation Group signs established European land-based casino

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ST. JULIAN'S, Malta, Jan. 24, 2023

ST. JULIAN'S, Malta, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has today signed a Head of Terms agreement with a well known European land-based operator, to provide its award winning player account management platform (PAM), front-end delivery and content management system (CMS), powering the transformation of the retail brand online.

Having operated for over 25 years in the live casino industry, the established European based business is keen to leverage the experience GiG has to expand on its digital aspirations, covering opportunities within both multiple international and emerging markets.

This latest announcement also adds to GiG's growing reputation as one of the leading solutions providers for operators with digital aspirations worldwide. GiG's expansive global footprint currently covers 29 regulated markets, with a further 8 in the pipeline.

The agreement, which will be formalised over the coming weeks, will be signed for an initial period of five years, and is expected to be live during H2 2023.

Richard Brown, CEO of GiG, said: "The opportunities in driving the transformation of land-based operators to online continues to grow for us, as it does for the industry in general. Having executed many of these projects across both emerging and regulated markets, we are happy to partner with another company that carries strong retail experience, and to drive value into the diversification of their organisation."

For more information:
Richard Brown, CEO GiG, [email protected], +34 661599025

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK.

www.gig.com

favicon.png?sn=IO94936&sd=2023-01-24 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-innovation-group-signs-established-european-land-based-casino-301729112.html

SOURCE Gaming Innovation Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO94936&Transmission_Id=202301240628PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO94936&DateId=20230124
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.