American Supermajor Chooses Windward to Enhance its Trade Compliance Processes and Mitigate Risk in a Turbulent Oil Trading Environment

Author's Avatar
10 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2023

With the new price cap set on Russian oil in effect, the oil supermajor will integrate Windward's Maritime AI solutions to streamline their due diligence processes and enable business readiness

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward (LSE: WNWD), the leading Maritime AI™ company, announced today a 3-year enterprise contract with one of the world's largest publicly traded international oil and gas companies. This American supermajor is the most recent partner, alongside Shell and bp, to utilize Windward's solution to enhance due diligence and to streamline trade compliance processes, empowering them to conduct business as usual in the current precarious oil trading ecosystem.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has seen the introduction of new regulations by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and other Western coalition members, including a price cap on Russian oil which came into effect on December 5th, and an upcoming cap on all Russian oil products set for February 2023. These regulations hold all players in the maritime industry accountable for higher levels of due diligence.

Adding to these complexities, there has been a 319% increase in dark activity connected to Russian oil in 2022 compared to 2021. As such, counterparty due diligence has become a necessity for any stakeholder in the maritime trade industry to make sure they aren't conducting business with bad actors, particularly those involved in trading oil and clean products.

The company will use Windward's platform to screen all vessels associated with the company in any capacity, including chartering, procurement, and all activity involving the Supermajor's ports and terminals facilities. Windward's platform will quickly and effectively verify that potential business partners are not a compliance risk and flag any suspicious behavior, enabling them to conduct business with confidence.

"We are thrilled to announce that another supermajor has chosen to employ our best-in-class technology for regulatory compliance and risk analysis, a critical step that all oil and gas industry stakeholders should take given recent sanctions and the increased complexity of the trade," said Ami Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO of Windward. "The current regulatory climate requires all industry stakeholders to take a step into the future and digitalize their due diligence and sanctions compliance processes, and we are proud to facilitate this transformation in the global energy industry."

Windward's Maritime AI platform is powered by advanced machine learning and behavioral analytics models, providing customers with insights into vessel behaviors, ownership structures, and company risks, and predicting in real-time which companies and vessels are likely to be high risk. Windward's solutions enable companies across the maritime trade industry to streamline business operations.

About Windward

Windward (LSE: WNWD), a publicly traded company on the London Stock Exchange, is the leading Maritime AI company, enabling organizations to achieve business and operational readiness. Windward's AI-powered solution allows stakeholders including banks, commodity traders, insurers, and major energy and shipping companies to make real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, providing a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem and its broader impact on safety, security, finance, and business. For more information visit:https://windward.ai/.

Media Contact

David Hoffman
Headline Media
[email protected]
+972-52-842-1955

favicon.png?sn=IO94831&sd=2023-01-24 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-supermajor-chooses-windward-to-enhance-its-trade-compliance-processes-and-mitigate-risk-in-a-turbulent-oil-trading-environment-301728982.html

SOURCE Windward

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO94831&Transmission_Id=202301240700PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO94831&DateId=20230124
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.