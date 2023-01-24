Aptitude Software collaborates with Microsoft to integrate Fynapse platform with Dynamics 365 Finance

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2023

Integrated solution is built for the modern workplace

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptitude Software, a specialist provider of finance digitalization and subscription management solutions, is thrilled to bring their finance domain experience and enterprise accounting hub technology to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance with the integration of Fynapse, Aptitude's fully automated finance management platform. The accounting hub capabilities will provide Dynamics 365 Finance customers with the ability to further increase efficiencies, reduce costs and drive business insights. The solution will be available as a deeply integrated SaaS offering on Microsoft Azure.

Aptitude_Software_Limited_Logo.jpg

The combination of Dynamics 365 Finance and Aptitude Fynapse, which includes Accounting Engine and Subledger modules, will provide finance departments in both enterprise and mid-size organizations, the number one thing they seek – finance automation. In a recent survey of over 1,000 finance professionals, global consulting firm, Protiviti, found that CFO and VP-level respondents cited automation as their number one priority to address over the next 12 months.

The end-to-end offering provides the completeness of an integrated solution with the increased value that comes with using IP-rich technology. The integration will provide Aptitude and Microsoft clients with the ability to unify financial data from various systems to increase scalability, gain the agility to rapidly adopt new compliance regulations, deliver better business insights and reduce the cost of finance. Finance teams can focus on business strategy versus managing time-intensive data consolidation, policy management and transaction processing.

Jeremy Suddards, CEO, Aptitude Software comments, "We are confident that best-of-breed technologies and composable architectures are the future. This agreement with Microsoft gives us the ability to expand the capabilities we offer our clients while providing a real choice to Finance functions."

Georg Glantschnig, VP, Dynamics 365 Finance at Microsoft states, "The technology integration with Aptitude will provide our Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance clients with a consolidated, single source of truth for financial data to accelerate close processes, improve compliance and enhance audit controls. With one cohesive solution, we will turn the complexity of finance digitalization into the opportunity to achieve more with less through more connected financial data, process simplicity and centralized global governance."

The agreement was recently signed, and the integrated solution will soon be available on both the Azure Marketplace and the Microsoft AppSource sites. To learn more, reach out to Carl Gern, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Aptitude Software.

About Aptitude Software

Aptitude Software delivers software solutions that equip organizations to drive efficiency, empower teams and unlock growth potential. Aptitude's open flexible, modular subscription management and finance digitalization solutions allow businesses to do more with less today while helping them reimagine how they operate, perform and scale in the future.

favicon.png?sn=NE93987&sd=2023-01-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptitude-software-collaborates-with-microsoft-to-integrate-fynapse-platform-with-dynamics-365-finance-301728508.html

SOURCE Aptitude Software Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE93987&Transmission_Id=202301240700PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE93987&DateId=20230124
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.