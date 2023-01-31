Honda to Make Organizational Changes (Effective April 1, 2023) to Further Accelerate Electrification Business and Realize New Value Creation

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
HondaLogo.240.jpg

TOKYO, Jan 24, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that the company will make organizational and operational changes, effective April 1, 2023, as it continues working toward the fulfillment of its vision to serve people worldwide with the "joy of expanding their life's potential" in the areas of mobility and people's daily lives.


Low_Hondac230124.jpg


With this year's changes, Honda will further solidify the direction of the organizational changes made last year with an eye toward the realization of carbon neutrality by 2050. Specifically, Honda will strive to further accelerate its electrification business and create new value by
leveraging its broad and expanding range of mobility products and services.

Key points of the organizational changes

1) Creation of Electrification Business Development Operations
2) Reorganization of Regional Operations
3) Reorganization of Corporate Functions

Details of the organizational changes

1) Creation of Electrification Business Development Operations
Based on the Business Development Operations established April last year to strengthen electrification business, the Electrification Business Development Operations will be newly created. This operation will consolidate the business strategy and BEV product development functions of automobile business and electrification-related strategy and development functions of motorcycle and power products businesses to further strengthen and accelerate Honda?s electrification business.

2) Reorganization of Regional Operations
The current six regional operations will be consolidated into three regional operations -- North America, China and Associated Regions.The new Regional Operations (Associated Regions) will combine four current regional operations, namely Japan, Asia & Oceania, South America and the Europe, Africa and the Middle East Region. With this change, Honda will execute electrification strategies and strengthen operations for each region based on its global strategy.

3) Reorganization of Corporate Functions
The Corporate Strategy Operations and Corporate Administration Operations will be newly created. The Corporate Strategy Operations will further strengthen Honda?s initiatives in formulating, executing and communicating its corporate strategies toward new value creation, and the Corporate Administration Operations will pursue the total optimization of corporate resources, which is aligned with corporate strategy.

By further accelerating the series of initiatives Honda has been taking to transform itself through electrification and new value creation, Honda strives to remain and become even more recognized as ?a company society wants to exist? in the electrified era.

Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd

Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.



Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.