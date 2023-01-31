ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or "Company") announced today that the Company will be participating in the Lytham Partners Investor Select Conference taking place virtually on January 31, 2023.

The Company's webcast presentation will be available for viewing at 9:00am ET on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Flytham7%2Fzom%2F1898244, and subsequently on the Company's website at www.ZOMEDICA.com.

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at [email protected] or register at https://www.lythampartners.com/winter2023invreg/.

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American:ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio will include innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. It is Zomedica's mission to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

