ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, today announced a new agreement with Lexus to enable drivers of Lexus’ all electric RZ 450e crossover with access to ChargePoint’s industry-leading home and public charging solutions.

To help drivers have a reliable and convenient charging experience, participating Lexus dealers will offer customers the option to purchase a ChargePoint%26reg%3B+Home+Flex+Level+2+charger at the dealership or online. The Home Flex is an ENERGY STAR® certified and Wi-Fi enabled home charger that enables drivers to charge up to nine times faster than a standard wall outlet.

“As transportation continues to electrify, we have been steadfast in our commitment to make it easy for drivers to charge their EVs, whenever and wherever they are,” said Michael Hughes, chief revenue officer of ChargePoint. “Through this arrangement, Lexus drivers will benefit from the simplicity of having access to all of their charging information, across public and home charging, when using Home Flex and the ChargePoint network. Drivers can utilize the ChargePoint network for a seamless public charging experience, as well as Home Flex, our leading residential charging solution that offers speed, power, and flexibility, in a sleek and compact design. And because Home Flex is powered by our software, it puts control into the hands of drivers, giving them the ability to optimize their charging times to fit their lifestyle, while avoiding peak energy times to save money.”

The ChargePoint® Home Flex Level 2 charger can be installed indoors or out, and it comes with a 23-foot charging cable to support a variety of parking configurations. Using the ChargePoint mobile app, drivers can schedule charging times when energy is cheapest, adjust their charging speed, and get reminders to plug in. Home Flex can also connect with Amazon’s Alexa or Apple’s Siri for easy voice assistance to check charging status, start or stop charging, review charging activity, and more.

Drivers can also find public places to charge through their smartphone, with access to ChargePoint’s expansive network of Level 2 and DC fast chargers, and roaming partner stations; together, which encompass more than 80% of charging spots in North America. Through ChargePoint mobile app drivers will be offered the convenience of being able to quickly find, use, and pay for vehicle charging, as well as track and access all of their home and public charging in one place.

“With the Lexus RZ 450e arriving at dealerships soon, we want to help our guests have a seamless charging experience both at home and on the road,” said Dejuan Ross, Lexus group vice president and general manager. "Our arrangement with ChargePoint and Qmerit was created to provide RZ guests with tools and services to help them understand, identify and solve their charging needs so they can feel confident in their Lexus Electrified journey.”

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds of thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 133 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network on average every second. For more information, visit the ChargePoint+pressroom, the ChargePoint+Investor+Relations site, or contact the ChargePoint North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.

