STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / Bambuser AB ( STO:BUSER, Financial)( FRA:5JL, Financial) Bambuser (NASDAQ:BUSER) will publish a financial report for the fourth quarter of 2022 at approximately 08:00am CET on February 10, 2023.

The company will issue a press release with the complete financial report attached. Both will be available on Bambuser's website after publication. CEO Maryam Ghahremani and Acting CFO Jonas Lagerström will comment on the report and take questions during a live audiocast at 11:00am CET.

To join the audiocast and ask questions via chat, please use the link below.

https://ir.financialhearings.com/bambuser-q4-report-2022

If you wish to ask questions verbally via teleconference, please register via the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5004315

Contact information

Jonas Lagerström, Acting CFO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +46 (0) 70 511 54 98

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading Live Shopping SaaS company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 300 brands from 56 countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Tokyo, and Turku. Our rapidly growing team speaks more than 25 languages and 60% of our senior management is female.

Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging our legacy as industry-leaders in video-first technology.

Invitation to the briefing of Bambuser Q4 2022 report

