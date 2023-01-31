Technology advancements enable improved performance for MRO Challenges

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("LPC"), a leading global developer of industrial CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other materials applications, today announced its next-generation CleanTech laser systems, upgraded to meet the challenges of MRO (maintenance, repair and operations/overhaul).

Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics, commented, "We're upgrading our line of CleanTech laser systems with new, more robust components that will expand the technological threshold limits of our products. Our CleanTech products are already disruptive, but innovation is at the heart of our company. We plan to update the capabilities of these products on 6-month intervals, with a modular design for ease of maintenance and minimized downtime. CleanTech is ideal for numerous industries, and both early adopters and existing customers Fortune 1000 customers where we believe we can drive repeat orders as these customers standardize on our technology."

The main goal of MRO is to keep business operations running smoothly, including everything a maintenance crew does for facility and equipment upkeep. LPC's CleanTech product line includes over 50 well-developed products that will now add new features and capabilities for laser cleaning. Applications range from production repair, material handling, tools and consumables to overall infrastructure maintenance requiring laser blasting surface treatment during the maintenance, repair and operations/overhaul process.

LPC has made advancements in the capabilities of multi-axis laser scan heads and precision automation controls to address these challenges. However, industry and consumer demand for smaller, faster and cheaper products add to the complexity of the process and the increasing cost pressures MRO facilities feel. As a result, laser processing speed always conflicts with tighter dimensional specifications. Fortunately, there have been significant advances in the electronics, software and hardware for laser scan heads and laser sources used to perform these processes.

For more information about the CleanTech line of roughing laser systems and other CleanTech laser cleaning systems, please contact our sales department at [email protected].

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve several risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Registration Statement. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

Investor and Public Relations Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

[email protected]

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/735870/Laser-Photonics-Announces-Next-Generation-CleanTech-Laser-Systems



