KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)( OTCQX:AVTBF, Financial)( FRA:1BU0, Financial) ("Avant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that BLK MKT has been awarded the 2022 Cannabis Brand of the Year (Canada) by ADCANN.

The ADCANN Awards are known by industry peers, enthusiasts, and consumers as the most prestigious Cannabis Award for the Canadian Cannabis industry. Voting takes place in multiple stages across a 2-month period, and this year, received over 120,000 votes.

"When we started the company back in 2017, we had a mission to build Canada's most iconic cannabis brand, that would also be supported with consistent and quality products," said Norton Singhavon, CEO, Avant Brands. "BLK MKT winning the ADCANN 2022 Cannabis Brand of The Year award has been a result of our relentless efforts to achieve our mission. We are deeply humbled by this accomplishment and would like to thank all our consumers, budtenders, retail accounts and provincial buyers for your continued support in the brand and vision."

The Company also received an award for Best Rosin of 2022 at the KIND Awards, which accepted votes strictly from registered budtenders across Canada.

Additionally, the company was a top Finalist for the following categories:

Packaging of the Year, Cognōscente™ (ADCANN Awards)

(ADCANN Awards) Marketer of the Year, Adil Hirji (ADCANN Awards)

Blunt of the Year, BLK MKT (KIND Awards)

Craft Brand of the Year, BLK MKT (KIND Awards)

Craft Cultivator of the Year, BLK MKT (KIND Awards)

Indica Flower of the Year, BLK MKT (KIND Awards)

Packaging of the Year, BLK MKT (KIND Awards)

Pre-Roll of the Year, BLK MKT (KIND Awards)

About Avant Brands Inc.

Avant is an innovative, market-leading premium cannabis company. Avant has multiple licensed and operational production facilities across Canada, which produce high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products for our highly desired, and award-winning consumer brands, sold across both recreational and medical channels.

Avant's recreational consumer brands include: BLK MKT™, Tenzo™, Cognōscente™ and Treehugger™, all produced from rare and exceptional cultivars, and sold in British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, and the Yukon. The Company's medical cannabis brand, GreenTec™, is distributed nationwide, directly to qualified patients through its GreenTec Medical portal, and through various medical cannabis partners.

Avant is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:AVNT), and cross-trades on the OTCQX Best Market ( OTCQX:AVTBF, Financial) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 1BU0). The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia and has operations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

To learn more about Avant, to access the investor presentation, or learn more about its consumer brands, please visit www.avantbrands.ca.

