TUSTIN, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nogin ( NOGN), a leading provider of innovative enterprise-class ecommerce technology, today announced that Nogin clients bebe and Hurley were named high growth companies in the fashion category of Newsweek’s Fastest Growing Online Shops US 2022 list.



To compile the list, Newsweek partnered with global data-research firm Statista. The Fastest Growing Online Shops US 2022 list looked at online shops whose traffic and sales have experienced rapid growth, ranking them on three criteria: revenue growth, traffic growth and technical details of their sites, like loading time and mobile optimization, which indicate how easy a site is to use and how long customers spend on it.

By plugging into Nogin’s Intelligent Commerce platform, bebe and Hurley have been able to deliver next-generation ecommerce experiences to their customers without all the cost, complexity, time and risk of moving to a legacy enterprise platform. The Nogin Commerce Platform is revolutionizing ecommerce technology and services—embracing and extending Shopify Plus with best of breed capabilities like marketing automation, customer personalization and microtargeting—all to bring enterprise-scale results to brands looking to grow profitably.

“It’s a thrill to see Nogin clients earn high-growth awards on a Newsweek end-of-year ranking list—especially successful brands like bebe and Hurley who sit at the top of their respective categories,” said Rupert Bonham-Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at Nogin. “Such recognition is a true testament to Nogin’s commitment to providing the highest performing and most impactful ecommerce solutions for brands looking to operate on an enterprise level. We look forward to continuing to partner with innovative retailers like bebe and Hurley in their ever-growing success.”

Click here to see Newsweek’s full Fastest Growing Online Shops US 2022 list.

About Nogin

Nogin ( NOGN, NOGNW), the Intelligent Commerce company, provides the world’s leading enterprise-class ecommerce technology platform for brand leaders that need to deliver superior growth with predictable costs and an exceptional online experience. The Nogin Commerce Platform is a cloud-based ecommerce environment purpose-built for brands selling direct-to-consumer (D2C) and through online channel partners. Nogin frees its customers to focus on their brands while running as much or as little of the infrastructure as they choose. Founded in 2010, Nogin optimizes the entire ecommerce lifecycle for D2C brands, such as bebe, Brookstone, Hurley, and Kenneth Cole, achieving average growth of more than 40% in annual gross merchandise value (GMV) in the first year. To learn more, visit www.nogin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @ Nogincommerce .

