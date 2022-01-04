Federal Realty Investment Trust Releases Tax Status of 2022 Distributions

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 24, 2023

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (

NYSE:FRT, Financial) released today the Federal income tax treatment for 2022 distributions to holders of its Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE: FRT) and its 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: FRT.PRC).

Federal_1962.jpg

Common Shares (CUSIP # 313745101)

Record Date

Payable Date

Distribution Per Share

Taxable Ordinary Dividend

Capital Gains (4)

Unrecap. Sec 1250 (2)

Nontaxable Distributions

Section 199A Dividend (1)

Sec 897 Capital Gain (Box 2f) (3)

01/03/2022

01/18/2022

$1.07000

$0.87740

$0.19260

$0.073188

$0.00000

$0.87740

$0.19260

03/16/2022

04/15/2022

$1.07000

$0.87740

$0.19260

$0.073188

$0.00000

$0.87740

$0.19260

06/22/2022

07/15/2022

$1.07000

$0.87740

$0.19260

$0.073188

$0.00000

$0.87740

$0.19260

09/22/2022

10/17/2022

$1.08000

$0.88560

$0.19440

$0.073872

$0.00000

$0.88560

$0.19440


2022 Totals

$4.29000

$3.51780

$0.77220

$0.293436

$0.00000

$3.51780

$0.77220

(1)

These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2022 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts.

(2)

These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2022 Capital Gain amounts.

(3)

The amount of the quarterly dividends treated as a Disposition of Investment in United States Real Property, for purposes of Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 897, are reflected in Box 2f. Box 2f is a subset of, and included in, the 2022 Capital Gain amounts.

(4)

Pursuant to Treasury Regulation Section 1.1061-6(c), Federal Realty Investment Trust is disclosing the following information to its shareholders. "One Year Amounts Disclosure" is zero percent of the capital gain distributions allocated to each shareholder and "Three Year Amounts Disclosure" is zero percent of the capital gain distributions allocated to each shareholder. All capital gain distributions reported are related to Section 1231 gain.

5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (CUSIP # 313745200))

Record Date

Payable Date

Distribution Per Share (1)

Taxable Ordinary Dividend

Capital Gains (5)

Unrecap. Sec 1250 (3)

Nontaxable Distributions

Section 199A Dividend (2)

Sec 897 Capital Gain (Box 2f) (4)

01/03/2022

01/15/2022

$0.31250

$0.25625

$0.05625

$0.021375

$0.00000

$0.25625

$0.05625

04/01/2022

04/15/2022

$0.31250

$0.25625

$0.05625

$0.021375

$0.00000

$0.25625

$0.05625

07/01/2022

07/15/2022

$0.31250

$0.25625

$0.05625

$0.021375

$0.00000

$0.25625

$0.05625

10/03/2022

10/15/2022

$0.31250

$0.25625

$0.05625

$0.021375

$0.00000

$0.25625

$0.05625


2022 Totals

$1.25000

$1.02500

$0.22500

$0.085500

$0.00000

$1.02500

$0.22500

(1)

Amount represents dividends per depositary share, each representing 1/1000th of a share.

(2)

These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2022 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts.

(3)

These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2022 Capital Gain amounts.

(4)

The amount of the quarterly dividends treated as a Disposition of Investment in United States Real Property, for purposes of Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 897, are reflected in Box 2f. Box 2f is a subset of, and included in, the 2022 Capital Gain amounts.

(5)

Pursuant to Treasury Regulation Section 1.1061-6(c), Federal Realty Investment Trust is disclosing the following information to its shareholders. "One Year Amounts Disclosure" is zero percent of the capital gain distributions allocated to each shareholder and "Three Year Amounts Disclosure" is zero percent of the capital gain distributions allocated to each shareholder. All capital gain distributions reported are related to Section 1231 gain.

The company did not incur any foreign taxes. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Federal Realty distributions. Should you need any additional information, contact Leah Brady, Investor Relations, at 301-998-8265.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 3,200 tenants, in 26 million square feet, and approximately 3,300 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 55 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Inquiries:
Leah Andress Brady
Vice President, Investor Relations
301.998.8265
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH94527&sd=2023-01-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-realty-investment-trust-releases-tax-status-of-2022-distributions-301728688.html

SOURCE Federal Realty Investment Trust

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH94527&Transmission_Id=202301240730PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH94527&DateId=20230124
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.