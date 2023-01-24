Oracle Delivers New Logistics Capabilities to Get Global Supply Chains Moving

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 24, 2023

New features help customers reduce costs, improve accuracy, automate regulatory compliance, and enhance flexibility

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To help organizations increase the efficiency of global supply chains, Oracle is introducing new logistics capabilities within Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM). The updates to Oracle Transportation Management (OTM) and Oracle Global Trade Management (GTM), part of Oracle Cloud SCM, help customers reduce costs, improve accuracy, automate regulatory compliance, and enhance logistics flexibility.

Logistics leaders are overwhelmed with a recent buildup of port and shipping delays, fluctuating fuel costs, and evolving trade regulations while also being at the forefront of efforts to reduce carbon emissions of goods in transit. Organizations that don't have flexible and responsive logistics processes in place often end up passing these delays and costs onto their customers.

"The last few years tested the flexibility of global logistics operations and many organizations have struggled to keep pace with the changing market," said Derek Gittoes, vice president of supply chain management product strategy, Oracle. "With Oracle Transportation Management and Oracle Global Trade Management, organizations can rapidly adapt to changes in their supply chain and logistics network. Oracle's self-updating platform gives customers access to continuous innovation, as new features are added every 90 days without business disruption."

The new capabilities within Oracle Transportation Management and Oracle Global Trade Management include:

  • Automated Trade Agreement Qualification: Helps customers validate Certificate of Origin, reduce tariffs, and enter new markets. With a deep view into the bill of materials, Trade Agreement Qualification enables customers to comply with labor regulations and prove where goods were produced via auditable records.
  • New Oracle Logistics Digital Assistant Capabilities: Allow users to gain insight into the status of their shipments with simple voice commands. With the embedded Logistics Digital Assistant, users can quickly find answers to their questions.
  • Enhanced Workbenches: Allow users to combine data from multiple sources into a single view to streamline operations and enhance decision making. New templates for driver management, dock scheduling, work assignments, shipment, spot bids, and restricted party screening enable users to manage specific logistics processes more efficiently.
  • New Oracle Transportation Management Mobile App: Enables customers to send assignments to drivers, capture arrival and departure events, and communicate in-transit status and location information. The highly configurable and intuitive app synchronizes offline app data and allows users to execute tasks efficiently no matter where they are.
  • ETA Predictions with Machine Learning: Provide real-time updates and shipment tracking to create accurate predictions for arrival times based on a customer's unique business operations. With more accurate ETA predictions, customers can take quick action to reroute shipments to enhance operational efficiency.

"1-800-Flowers has a very complex supply chain and transportation plan with our focus on high end gifting, and a strategic priority to deliver an unparalleled customer experience through operational excellence," said Don La France, vice president, enterprise logistics and supply chain solutions, 1-800-Flowers. "Our goals were standardization, scaling capabilities, cost savings, visibility and reporting. After some discovery we quickly decided on Oracle for transportation management and warehouse management. We were able to stand up OTM on our largest brand in 12 weeks, improved our proactivity, and gave our teams the visibility needed to drive greater on-time performance. We are very happy with our choice and our decision has been validated by our results many times over."

Oracle Cloud SCM helps organizations seamlessly connect supply chain processes and quickly respond to changing demand, supply, and market conditions. With new features added every quarter, Oracle Cloud SCM helps customers create a resilient supply network and processes that outpace change.

For additional information on Oracle Cloud SCM applications, visit Oracle.com/scm.

About Oracle
Oracle offers suites of integrated applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

SOURCE Oracle

