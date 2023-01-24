Mechanics Bank Trust Department recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 168 stocks valued at a total of $579.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(6.34%), AAPL(4.00%), and LQD(3.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 53,912 shares in NAS:TLT, giving the stock a 0.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.32 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.7 per share and a market cap of $30.93Bil. The stock has returned -24.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 107,884 shares of ARCA:SPTS for a total holding of 126,843. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.77.

On 01/24/2023, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $29.07 per share and a market cap of $4.07Bil. The stock has returned -2.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 40,057 shares of ARCA:JEPI for a total holding of 135,629. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.73.

On 01/24/2023, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $55.12 per share and a market cap of $18.71Bil. The stock has returned 1.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a price-book ratio of 4.41.

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced their investment in NYSE:BOND by 20,730 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.69.

On 01/24/2023, PIMCO Active Bond ETF traded for a price of $93.39 per share and a market cap of $3.33Bil. The stock has returned -10.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 41,215 shares of ARCA:GTO for a total holding of 169,030. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.7.

On 01/24/2023, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.91 per share and a market cap of $828.84Mil. The stock has returned -10.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a price-book ratio of 4.00.

