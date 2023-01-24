Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 508 stocks valued at a total of $2.33Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.97%), MSFT(2.87%), and BRK.B(2.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:RIVN by 90,231 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.44.

On 01/24/2023, Rivian Automotive Inc traded for a price of $18.1 per share and a market cap of $16.67Bil. The stock has returned -71.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rivian Automotive Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.50 and a price-sales ratio of 15.74.

During the quarter, Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC bought 22,656 shares of NYSE:NVO for a total holding of 83,300. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.25.

On 01/24/2023, Novo Nordisk A/S traded for a price of $141.08 per share and a market cap of $317.31Bil. The stock has returned 49.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Novo Nordisk A/S has a price-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-book ratio of 28.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.91 and a price-sales ratio of 13.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC bought 87,573 shares of NAS:PGNY for a total holding of 163,224. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.15.

On 01/24/2023, Progyny Inc traded for a price of $33.53 per share and a market cap of $3.11Bil. The stock has returned -9.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Progyny Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 79.83, a price-book ratio of 8.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 136.05 and a price-sales ratio of 4.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 42,115 shares in ARCA:JPST, giving the stock a 0.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.92 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.32 per share and a market cap of $24.29Bil. The stock has returned 1.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC bought 8,642 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 278,626. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 01/24/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $242.58 per share and a market cap of $1,808.31Bil. The stock has returned -17.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-book ratio of 10.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 8.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

