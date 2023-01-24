Touchstone Capital, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2607 NICHOLSON ROAD SEWICKLEY, PA 15143

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 18 stocks valued at a total of $86.00Mil. The top holdings were DHIL(26.83%), SNA(12.08%), and NRC(11.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Touchstone Capital, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 76,820-share investment in NAS:FAST. Previously, the stock had a 4.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.9 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Fastenal Co traded for a price of $48.99 per share and a market cap of $27.96Bil. The stock has returned -11.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fastenal Co has a price-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-book ratio of 8.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.50 and a price-sales ratio of 4.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Touchstone Capital, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:DHIL by 4,187 shares. The trade had a 0.8100000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $177.49.

On 01/24/2023, Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc traded for a price of $184.16 per share and a market cap of $555.40Mil. The stock has returned 8.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-book ratio of 3.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 133.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.71 and a price-sales ratio of 3.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Touchstone Capital, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:NRC by 11,775 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.68.

On 01/24/2023, National Research Corp traded for a price of $44.31 per share and a market cap of $1.09Bil. The stock has returned 16.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, National Research Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-book ratio of 16.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.77 and a price-sales ratio of 7.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Touchstone Capital, Inc. bought 65,859 shares of NAS:CODA for a total holding of 343,687. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.32.

On 01/24/2023, Coda Octopus Group Inc traded for a price of $7.9 per share and a market cap of $85.78Mil. The stock has returned 13.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coda Octopus Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-book ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.79 and a price-sales ratio of 4.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 2,584 shares in NYSE:WPC, giving the stock a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.69 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, W.P. Carey Inc traded for a price of $84.13 per share and a market cap of $17.50Bil. The stock has returned 16.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, W.P. Carey Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.65 and a price-sales ratio of 11.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.