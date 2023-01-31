BELLINGHAM, Wash., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, the fastest-growing real estate brokerage on the planet and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( EXPI), today announced it has signed a Letter of Intent for exclusive enhanced services and pricing with Realty.com , a listings platform that connects qualified sellers and buyers directly with real estate agents.



This partnership will provide participating eXp Realty agents the opportunity to gain a competitive advantage with exclusive and direct access to buyers and sellers in 26,000+ cities across the U.S.

“As the industry’s most agent-centric brokerage, we are laser-focused on helping our agents succeed and grow their businesses,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder, CEO and Chairman of eXp World Holdings and CEO of eXp Realty. “Our partnership with Realty.com will provide participating eXp Realty agents a significant advantage in their markets and illustrates how we are continuously enhancing our agent value proposition.”

Realty.com will deliver unique functionality for eXp Realty agents, including exclusive branding on community-based pages and blogs, inside sales agent coaching, in-house inside sales lead nurturing and support, and access to a dynamic market of digital customers. Further, any surplus leads will be funneled to eXp’s newly launched Revenos platform, as another stream of quality portal leads.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with eXp Realty to provide the only nationwide real estate portal with exclusivity,” said Lance Custen, President and CEO of Realty.com. “eXp Realty’s tech-forward model and unique agent value propositions makes this a perfect fit and we look forward to helping eXp Realty agents succeed.”

eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the fastest-growing real estate company in the world with more than 86,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

