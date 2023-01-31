Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today announced the introduction of new AI+categories+and+skills+to its unique catalog. This decision was made to meet the demand from artists and programmers who have embraced new AI tools, including Midjourney, ChatGPT and Dall-E as well as businesses who are looking at how they can leverage this new technology..

Searches for AI-related services have increased over 1400% in the last six months on the platform. Business leaders are not only eager to integrate AI into their operations, sales and marketing campaigns, but are also searching for the people who are skilled using these new tools.

”We are living in an era with so much progress and velocity in technology that is creating a raft of new opportunities. We have seen an influx of services leveraging new AI tools that advance what artists, writers, and programmers can create and sell. These AI services have created a new baseline expectation for what we can imagine in imagery, copy, and programming, but are nothing without the people who have invested their time and have the right skills to get the best out of them,” said Micha Kaufman, founder and CEO of Fiverr. “Technology continues to evolve and create new professions and exciting opportunities. One of the most amazing things about Fiverr, which we have seen over and over again, is that as soon as new technologies or new trends emerge, both demand and supply of these highly skilled freelancers flock to our platform.”

In addition to the emerging categories of AI services on the marketplace, Fiverr has also developed a number of in-house AI tools. These tools give freelancers access to cutting edge technology which otherwise would be unfeasible for them to implement themselves. They also increase freelancer productivity and improve the overall buyer experience. With Fiverr+Logo+Maker, designers can earn passive income while AI helps personalize their logo designs for each business. More recently Fiverr introduced AI+Auditions, a powerful tool allowing voiceover artists the opportunity to “generate auditions” for roles without having to read a single sentence from a script.

The introduction of new AI categories reflects both the new tools available for freelancers to enhance their work, and the increased demand for these services from businesses looking for something new.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to revolutionize how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr’s Talent Cloud, companies can easily scale their teams from a talent pool of skilled professionals from over 160 countries across more than 550 categories, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.

