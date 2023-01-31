Zebra+Technologies+Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced it has launched a new Advanced Tier of its Machine Vision Specialization program for industrial automation and machine vision specialization partners globally.

The new Advanced Tier of the Machine Vision Specialization gives partners access to Zebra’s more advanced machine vision portfolio including new highly specialized products and solutions through the acquisition of Matrox Imaging. Machine vision specialization partners will also have access to some additional features of Zebra’s Aurora™ software.

The new tier reflects the aspirations and needs of Zebra’s manufacturing and warehousing customers seeking advanced solutions in automation and quality control. With access to the advanced machine vision portfolio, partners can now work with Zebra to help their manufacturing and warehousing customers drive greater efficiency and productivity with leading-edge machine vision solutions.

“Manufacturing and warehouse operators deeply value a partner with the experience, business insight and technology expertise to enable them to overcome their industrial imaging challenges,” said Allan Anderson, Managing Director, Clearview, a Matrox Imaging partner and one of the first to join Zebra’s new Advanced Tier. “Together with Zebra, we are well-positioned to continue to serve as a trusted solutions provider that our customers can rely on as they increasingly leverage automation to help them compete and win in today’s on-demand economy.”

Zebra has also created specially designed learning pathways including resources from Matrox Imaging’s Vision Academy for existing and new partners so they are fully conversant with the portfolio and supported by a new, dedicated machine vision and fixed industrial scanning learning team.

“With the increased pace of production and delivery, supply chains are more complex than ever before, and the volume, velocity and variety of data required to optimize them continues to expand,” said Donato Montanari, General Manager and Vice President, Machine Vision, Zebra Technologies. “Through the new Advanced Tier, the most advanced imaging technologies such as 3D sensors, frame grabbers, Matrox Imaging Library, and Matrox vision controllers with embedded PC technology are now available for our advanced tier partners to help address these challenges for end users around the world.”

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Zebra has launched its new Advanced Tier of the Machine Vision Specialization within PartnerConnect for the most skilled and experienced machine vision specialization partners in the industry.

The tier gives access to new, highly specialized products and solutions within Zebra’s rapidly expanding machine vision portfolio, through the acquisition of Matrox Imaging in the middle of 2022.

New learning pathways, resources, and learning teams will support current and new partners.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 86% of the Fortune 500 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. Zebra recently expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision, antuit.ai and Matrox Imaging. Zebra is #42 on Newsweek’s list of America’s 100 Most Loved Workplaces, #42 on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators and #79 on Forbes’ list of America’s 500 Best Midsize Employers. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news+alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your+Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra+Perspectives.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005505/en/