Cyngn Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today announced that the Company will be attending the 2023 PGA Show in Orlando, Florida, January 24th to January 27th, 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005450/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Wayne Hertzka, Senior Account Executive at Cyngn, will be located at the Tomberlin and Columbia Vehicle Group stand 2423, showcasing Cyngn’s Enterprise Autonomy Suite (EAS). Within the EAS ecosystem, the company offers its asset tracker, Infinitracker. Among its AV offerings, Cyngn has seen an important use case for asset tracking with Infinitracker for both golf carts and maintenance equipment. Cyngn’s GPS/cellular asset tracker and IoT gateway enables organizations to gain course-wide visibility on all of their assets from a single dashboard, thereby optimizing fleet management, increasing security, and reducing costs.

“There are more than 11,000 golf courses in the United States, all of whom would benefit from having much more visibility into where their assets are and how they are being used,” said Hertzka. “We’re excited to be able to show golf courses how easy our Enterprise Autonomy Suite makes it to manage and monitor their fleet and prevent costly incidents like theft that are unfortunately too common.”

Infinitracker extends the functionality of the Enterprise Autonomy Suite by delivering enhanced visibility and fleet management capabilities to manually-driven vehicles. EAS not only brings autonomous capabilities to industrial fleets, but also provides valuable data insights that enable organizations to make informed decisions and optimize their operations through Cyngn Insight. Cyngn’s DriveMod technology that powers autonomous vehicles within EAS is versatile and adaptable for use in a variety of vehicle form factors, including golf carts.

Summary of the PGA Show:

“The PGA Show, organized by Reed Exhibitions (RX) in partnership with the PGA of America, is the most meaningful rallying point of the year for the business of golf and is the world’s doorway to the game’s future. PGA Professionals and industry leaders form a dynamic international community to network and test the newest products, programs and ideas to inspire innovation, create solutions, and build business and passion for the game.”

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn’s self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn’s DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn’s flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

Find Cyngn on:

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005450/en/